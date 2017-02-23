Yucky Stuff Inside! 2 Chainz Restaurant Venture Fails Inspection 2 Months After Opening…

One of the most important rules of becoming a successful entrepreneur is getting the right people around you to handle your business. But often people in entertainment especially seem to give their homies management positions, whether or not they know jack about running a business or managing an artist.

Such may be the case for rapper 2 Chainz, who decided to venture into the restaurant biz in Atlanta recently.

Two months into his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas’ operation, it failed a health inspection, scoring a 59… according to law, anything below 65 is failing and considered “unsatisfactory.”

This from the cat that once rapped: “I gotta keep my kitchen clean.”

