17-year-old Murder Suspect Thought Being White and Crying Would Get Him Off The Hook For Killing 23-Month Old Baby [VIDEO]

Paul Meara for BET.com wrote:

White tears often do save those who use them. That’s why Dylan Schumaker, a 17-year-old white male from Buffalo, New York, thought he was going to get off easy for beating his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son to death.

Schumaker was convicted of the second-degree murder last month and appeared in court for sentencing. He had his sad face ready and his privilege in tact when State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller was ready to hand down punishment, except one thing was unexpectedly standing in his way: his own words.

“I’m a 16-year-old blond,” Boller read to Schumaker in a now-viral video. “Probably all I have to do is cry, and they’re going to feel sorry for me,” Schumaker told her, referring to the jury.”

While it’s smile-inducing to see Schumaker have to eat his words (and more importantly, a 25 to life sentence that was subsequently handed down) it’s no laughing matter. Truth was unearthed, and luckily Schumaker will do the right time for the crime.

Boller also called Schumaker “a manipulator and deceiver” and believed that he was old enough to understand right from wrong.

Tons of people commented on the video. Most, like user @dontforgetkey who wrote, “white privilege at it’s finest!! And for those who don’t think it’s real…most likely they’re the ones reaping the benefits of it,” saw Schumaker’s statement for what it was – an admission that people who look like him are punished less severely than those who don’t.

