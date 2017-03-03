Now Trending:
3 Young Boys, All Under Age 10, Killed in Fire After Their ‘Grandfather’s Ex Torched His Home a Day After She Was Released From Jail

Arcadia, Florida – On Saturday, March 11, three innocent children lost their lives in a house fire. The person responsible for their deaths is their grandfather’s ex girlfriend.

“It’s unthinkable, you know? I can’t imagine what it would be like if my children died in a fire,” a neighbor said.

Relatives said three boys, ages 10 and younger, were spending time at their grandfather’s home when the fire broke out. The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Marcus Clark, 10, Kiani Clark, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4, were inside the home and died in the fire.

