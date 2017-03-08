71-year-old woman beat in subway elevator after she told a mom how to parent her son

No one keeps their mouth closed these days.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A furious mother punched a 71-year-old woman after the victim insinuated her attacker should teach her child some manners last Monday, police said.

The victim was waiting for the elevator to exit the subway station at Second Avenue and E. 86th Street around 2 p.m. when she got into a heated argument with an unidentified woman who was with a 4-year-old boy, according to the NYPD.

Cops say the dispute was over the 71-year-old woman telling the other woman to the effect that she should “teach her son to wait for others to get off before you getting on the elevator.”

