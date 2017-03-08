Faizon Love, was totally in “Big Worm” character Tuesday when he was arrested for fighting with a valet driver at the Ohio airport.

Love is accused of assaulting a valet driver in the baggage claim area of John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, OH. Police say the 48-year-old actor grabbed the man by his neck and then threw him down.

He then grabbed the victim again, hurling him into a desk. As the victim tried to get up, Love pushed him back down.

Cameras at the airport caught the entire ordeal. Love was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail. He was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge and bailed out on a $2,000 bond.

According to TMZ the altercation occurred over the valet driver charged the “Friday” actor too much.

WATCH THE ALTERCATION BELOW

