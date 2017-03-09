Atlanta Pimp Arrested for Holding 8 Dancers Hostage in His Million Dollar Home

A woman went online looking for a sugar daddy, but ended up meeting a pimp who held her and seven other women hostage in his million dollar home… But she’s the only one who wanted to leave…

A story of when a pimp tries to pimp the wrong woman…

Atlanta, Georgia – Thursday morning, ATL alleged pimp Kenndric Roberts, 33, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom to answer the charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking.

Roberts was arrested on Tuesday after a woman in his home called 911 saying that she was being held hostage.

He is accused of hiring eight women to dance for him in his million-dollar mansion where he instead held them against their will.

Continue Reading On Page 2