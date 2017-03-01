Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Barack and Michelle Obama Just Added $60 Million to Their Bank Account

Barack and Michelle Obama Just Added $60 Million to Their Bank Account

Celebrities No Comments

Screenshot-2017-01-20-14.10.16

After spending eight years at the White house, the afterlife is looking pretty good for Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to sources, the couple added $60 million to their bank account yesterday.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!