Former NYC Drug Dealer Tells Captivating Story About His Life of Murder, Money, Women

Fat Cat had spoken: Myrtle Horsham had to go.

NY Daily News reports:

In December 1987, Lorenzo “Fat Cat” Nichols thought his girlfriend Horsham, 20, was stealing cash he had stashed in her Queens apartment.

Back in the ’80s, few New York City drug lords — if any — had more sway than Nichols. At 29, he ruled the southeastern Queens drug trade with an iron fist. He ordered up murders like Chinese takeout.

When Nichols wanted Horsham killed, he tapped a top lieutenant, Brian “Glaze” Gibbs.

“She claimed she had been robbed, but it didn’t make sense,” Gibbs recalled in one of a series of lengthy Daily News interviews. “He called a hit on her and pulled me aside and told me to do it.”

Gibbs told two men from his crew to kill Horsham five days before Christmas.

As Gibbs sat in a car, he watched Horsham leave her mother’s house in Queens with her 3-year-old son and get into another woman’s car.

As soon as she got into the car, the two assassins jumped in next to the toddler in the back seat. They forced Horsham’s 26-year-old companion at gunpoint to drive to an abandoned warehouse district.

Gibbs, then 24, watched as his henchmen fatally shot Horsham in the head on a dead-end street in Jamaica in the early morning darkness. They shot her friend too, but she survived.

The killers brought the toddler to Gibbs’ car. In the midst of a rainstorm, Gibbs drove to Horsham’s mother’s home in Springfield Gardens, he recalled. He dumped the toddler, dressed in a coat with a hood, on the front lawn.

Gibbs left the little boy standing there and drove to a nearby pay phone. He called the victim’s mother and anonymously told her to come get the tot.

Gibbs, who now expresses remorse for his reign of violence, said Horsham begged for her life.

