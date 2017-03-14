Chicago Mother Left for Dead After Botched Tummy Tuck: ‘It Felt Like My Skin Was Ripping Apart’

A woman has revealed her horrific scars after she was “left for dead” in a botched tummy tuck.

Quanna Brown, from Chicago, decided to have the operation after her pregnancy weight gain caused her to develop body confidence issues.

Just four day after surgery, the mother of two woke up in excruciating pain that felt like her “skin was ripping apart.”

She said: “I’d never had surgery before so at first I thought it was normal.

“I could smell it and I could see all this puss and blood like it was infected.”

Quanna had to stay in hospital for 50 days and undergo five more surgeries in order to save her life.

