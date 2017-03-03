Chris Brown Responds to Billboard Report of a Life of Drugs… ‘I Am Not Hurting Out Here’ (Video)

After Billboard issued a scathing report yesterday that singer Chris Brown was addicted to drugs, he went on social media and responded that it’s all a load of “sh_t.”

The piece said the Virginia native continues to have anger issues and often deals with his inability to handle them by using drugs such as Xanax, lean, molly and cocaine, “which leads to unpredictable behavior.”

Brown responded by saying in a video clip that every time he comes out with something positive, someone initiates something negative about him.

Read More On Next Page