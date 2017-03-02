HomeCelebritiesCONGRATS to Foxy Brown: She Just Gave Birth to a Baby Girl! CONGRATS to Foxy Brown: She Just Gave Birth to a Baby Girl! Latetha Celebrities No Comments Brooklyn rap legend Foxy Brown is now a mother. According to Wendy Williams, Foxy Brown gave birth to a baby girl earlier this morning. View The Video On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Ciara Gets Clowned After Saying She’s Better Than Rihanna And Beyonce And Has More Hits Than Them Tren May 15, 2015 Nick Cannon Disses Kim Kardashian During His I Hit That Celebrity List Kissy Denise March 28, 2014 Is Steve Harvey’s Empire About to Fall? Neighborhood Awards Canceled C.O. January 26, 2017 Katt Williams Dragged Hazel E During A Radio Interview Today Latetha March 21, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments