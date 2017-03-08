GASTON COUNTY, North Carolina – A woman accused of murdering her husband and two other people was sentenced Monday morning, after taking a plea deal.

Crystal Gambino pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.

In February 2016, Gambino caught her husband, Giovanni, in bed with two other people, Geoffrey Gilliland and Stephanie Sanchez. She killed all three, according to police.

The prosecutor said Giovanni Gambino went on Craigslist and found a couple to have sex with and even offered to pay them with cocaine.

Gambino shot and killed all three and dragged Sanchez’s body outside, intending to burn it, according to the district attorney. The DA said Gambino stopped because she had to pick up her 8-year-old daughter from school.

She later went to a family member’s house who called 911.

A judge sentenced Gambino to 29 years in prison.

Eddie Hime, Sanchez’s father, scoffered at the plea deal.

“Twenty-nine years for taking that away is not enough in my opinion,” Hime said.

Jennifer Burke, Gilliland’s sister, showed Gambino pictures of her brother.

“I can only hope that you suffer every day,” Burke said. “You wake up and endure sleepless nights because your guilty conscience is eating at you for what you have done.”

Gambino’s attorney called the killings the result of stewing domestic violence, mental health issues and infidelity. In 2009, Crystal Gambino took out a restraining order against her husband and filed for divorce, requesting custody and support for the couple’s child. The case was later dismissed.

Gambino spoke to the victims’ families and apologized for what she had done.

“I hate this happened. It’s a horrible tragedy, not only to these people, but to my family,” Gambino said. “I can say I’m sorry, but I don’t think they’ll accept it anyway.”

