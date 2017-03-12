Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Donald Trump Has Until Monday to Show Proof That Former Prez Obama Wiretapped Him

Donald Trump Has Until Monday to Show Proof That Former Prez Obama Wiretapped Him

Celebrities No Comments

trump-obama_650x400_61482952792

Don’t tweet about it… be about it.

The House Intelligence Committee is giving Donald Trump until Monday to prove that Former President Barack Obama wiretapped him.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!