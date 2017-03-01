Fans Go in on Tyrese for Calling His Wife a ‘Black Queen’

Last night Tyrese shocked fans when he posted a video of his wedding and announced that he got married on Valentine’s Day.

Tyrese posted:

“We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. ‘Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example,” wrote Tyrese on one of his posts about his lady.

But not everyone’s excited about it. Fans quickly acknowledged that Tyrese’s wife wasn’t Black, even though he called her his Black queen.

Some fans went in.

Read The Comments on Page 2