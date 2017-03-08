Florida man accused of raping & impregnating 13-year-old at a funeral

When you’re supposed to be grieving but you’re too busy raping a kid.

PAHOKEE, Florida — A young teen girl went to church to attend a funeral and wound up getting raped by a familiar face. Not only did the 13-year-old girl get raped, but she also ended up pregnant.

Andre Brown, 26, is charged with sexual assault on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

The incident occurred on April 30, of 2016. The victim told detectives Brown, whom she knew, grabbed her by the arm and took her into the bathroom, locked the door and raped her in the handicapped stall.

