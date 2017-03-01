Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Fourth Grade Teacher Accused of Alerting Drug Dealer of Police Investigation… Faces 20 Years in Prison

Fourth Grade Teacher Accused of Alerting Drug Dealer of Police Investigation… Faces 20 Years in Prison

In The News No Comments

Porsha Session

What could possibly make an elementary school teacher tip off a drug dealer that the cops were closing in on him?

That’s the question investigators are trying to answer in this bizarre case of a 31-year-old Broward Country (Florida) teacher who cops say provided a suspected drug dealer with information she had learned regarding a DEA and Homeland Security investigation that also involved local police.

Now Porsha Sessions, 31, a fourth grade teacher, is looking at 20 years in prison if found guilty of “corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.”

Get The Story On Next Page

Related Posts

About The Author

C.O.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!