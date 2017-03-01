Fourth Grade Teacher Accused of Alerting Drug Dealer of Police Investigation… Faces 20 Years in Prison

What could possibly make an elementary school teacher tip off a drug dealer that the cops were closing in on him?

That’s the question investigators are trying to answer in this bizarre case of a 31-year-old Broward Country (Florida) teacher who cops say provided a suspected drug dealer with information she had learned regarding a DEA and Homeland Security investigation that also involved local police.

Now Porsha Sessions, 31, a fourth grade teacher, is looking at 20 years in prison if found guilty of “corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.”

Get The Story On Next Page