Teen Decapitated His 35-Year-Old Mother, Then Walked Outside with Her Head [Video]

ZEBULON, N.C. — A North Carolina teen accused of decapitating his mother on Monday has been charged with murder, WRAL reports.

Officers say Funes Machada, 18, called 911 on Monday afternoon and remained on the phone until police arrived.

Oliver Funes pictures,beheaded his own mother Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado https://t.co/tFg9ZISQJD pic.twitter.com/TtKGlJetvg — infowe (@infowe) March 7, 2017

Once officers arrived on scene, Machada walked out of the home holding a large butcher knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other hand, Sheriff Kent Winstead with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said.

“When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand and it was a gruesome scene,” Winstead told WRAL.

