Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Teen Decapitated His 35-Year-Old Mother, Then Walked Outside with Her Head [Video]

Teen Decapitated His 35-Year-Old Mother, Then Walked Outside with Her Head [Video]

In The News No Comments

funez1.jpg

ZEBULON, N.C. — A North Carolina teen accused of decapitating his mother on Monday has been charged with murder, WRAL reports.

Officers say Funes Machada, 18, called 911 on Monday afternoon and remained on the phone until police arrived.

Once officers arrived on scene, Machada walked out of the home holding a large butcher knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other hand, Sheriff Kent Winstead with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said.

“When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand and it was a gruesome scene,” Winstead told WRAL.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!