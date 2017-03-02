Tortured Chicago girl wrote “I hate this life” days before grandmother allegedly beat her to death

An Illinois judge could rule as soon as Thursday in the case of an 8-year-old girl brutally beaten to death, allegedly by her grandmother.

Diary entries by Gizzell Ford — also known as Gizzy — were revealed in court, describing how the girl went from enjoying school yard games to fearing for her life.

“I know if I be good and do everything I’m told I won’t have to do punishments,” the youngster wrote in the summer of 2013, according to the Chicago Tribune.

During that period, her father, Andre Ford, was living with his mother, Helen Ford, and was granted custody of Gizzy eight months before the killing.

Continue Reading On Page 2