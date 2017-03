Arlington, Virginia – A mother of four, Helen Agbapuruonwu, is accused of fraudulently collecting food stamps and Medicaid benefits from 2010 to 2016.

Agbapuruonwu allegedly falsified welfare applications to receive more than $100,000 in benefits while her husband raked in a $1.5 million salary. Fidelis Agbapuruonwu works as a lawyer in Washington, D.C.

