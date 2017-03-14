Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Janet Jackson’s Alleged Daughter Tiffany Whyte Speaks Out

Janet Jackson’s Alleged Daughter Tiffany Whyte Speaks Out

In The News No Comments

PhotoGrid_1489508543334

Tiffany Whyte, claims she is Janet Jackson’s daughter.

James DeBarge and Janet Jackson allegedly had a secret love child that they’ve managed to hide from the public for 31 years.

Whyte finally tells her side of the story.

Read More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!