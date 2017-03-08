A grown-azz man shouldn’t have sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl, period. No excuse is acceptable if you know the girl’s age and even her past history.

But Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, and his legal defense are using every trick in the book to try to get him out of a rape charge involving a minor.

Last week we heard he was saying the young girl had had sex with other people before him. It didn’t go too well in court.

Now his attorney is claiming that someone planted his semen-laced pajamas in an effort to frame Jelani.

Yeah, right.

According to Boombox, Maraj will stand trial for allegedly raping and sodomizing a 12-year-old girl from April through November 30, 2015, and allegedly raped her on the day before his arrest. Initially, before Maraj was indicted, prosecutors offered him a deal of seven years in exchange for a guilty plea to “course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree,” but he rejected it. If he gets convicted, he could face life in prison.

