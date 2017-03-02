HomeCelebritiesJelani Maraj’s Lawyer Requesting Sexual History of His 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Jelani Maraj’s Lawyer Requesting Sexual History of His 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Latetha Celebrities No Comments There are some new developments in the rape case of Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj. Nicki Minaj’s brother has pulled out the big guns in his fight against charges that he repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Please Keep Lil Wayne in Your Prayers! Latetha September 3, 2016 Nas’ Daughter Destiny Is All Grown Up And Now She’s Dating A Pro Baller (Photos) Latetha March 23, 2015 Teen Girl Catching Bus to School Was Shot in the Face By Her Ex Boyfriend Latetha December 21, 2016 Jamaican rapper dancehall star Vybz Kartel sentenced life prison Kissy Denise April 4, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments