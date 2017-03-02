HomeCelebritiesJoe Biden’s Son Having an Affair with His Dead Brother’s Wife Joe Biden’s Son Having an Affair with His Dead Brother’s Wife Latetha Celebrities No Comments This is like a Lifetime movie. The widow of Joe Biden‘s late son, Beau Biden, has started a romantic relationship with her former brother-in-law, Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Beyonce In Serious Trouble Kissy Denise April 4, 2014 Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Are Back Together Again (New Photos) Latetha March 16, 2015 Katt Williams Dragged Hazel E During A Radio Interview Today Latetha March 21, 2016 August Alsina Remains Hospitalized After Suffering From Multiple Seizures Latetha September 16, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments