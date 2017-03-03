Kodak Black’s Spot on Future Tour in Jeopardy After Rapper Busted and Jailed for Violating Parole… for Going to a Strip Club

Kodak Black, born Dieuson Octave, has put his Future tour spot in jeopardy by landing back in the slammer. The rapper is scheduled to go out on Future’s “Nobody Safe Tour” starting in May, but that may not happen since Kodak has reportedly violated his probation and is currently in lock-up in Broward County, Florida.

Dude went all out, going to a boxing match and a strip club in Miami while under house arrest.

And that’s not all of it. Kodak is also facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina from an incident that occurred back in December.

