KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A man is in custody and faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a 2-year-old girl at a playground Friday.

William L. Bates Jr., 24 was arrested and charged with first degree attempted sodomy, and attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old.

The multiple charges come after police say he attacked a 2-year-old girl at a Kansas City playground.

