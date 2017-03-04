Man Breaks into Woman’s Home, Rapes Her in Front of Her Kids, Flees Naked and Leaves His ID Behind

Houston, Texas – On Thursday, a naked man “forced himself into a woman’s apartment and raped her in front of her two young children.”

Bryce Scott, 42, entered the woman’s home at 4 a.m. and forced her to undress in front of her 6-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her.

The father of two is said to have fled the block naked after the woman managed to sneak her phone to her daughter to call the police in the early morning hours..

“She was able to hand her phone off to one of the kids and told them in Arabic to call the police.”

Scott ran out of the back door of the complex naked and hid under a nearby truck, 40 yards away.

