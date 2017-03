Guess he couldn’t hold it.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN – Police are searching for a male accused of urinating on 50 pairs of kids’ shoes at the Walmart on Anderson Lane.

Security cameras captured images of the man leaving the store. Police say he left in a gray four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 45 to 55 years old, with balding hair and eyeglasses.

Walmart says they had to throw out all the shoes. They were valued at around $550 all together.

KMOV.com