“Married To Medicine” Husband Drops Dr. Jackie For Another Woman?

For those who’ve been keeping up with Bravo’s Married To Medicine, it’s no mystery that Dr. Jackie and her husband Curtis have relationship issues. During the show’s reunion, it seemed like the couple tried to make progress and spend more time together. However, looks can be deceiving.

Curtis was allegedly spotted at the Omni Hilton Oceanfront Resort this past weekend with another woman and Dr. Jackie was nowhere to be found during the South Carolina trip.

A source told The Shade Room that Curtis and the other woman “were together all weekend.

Continue Reading On Page 2