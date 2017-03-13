Now Trending:
Mother Left Toddler, Puppy in Car While She Went to Perform Sex Acts…

Tacoma Park, Maryland – A woman has been arrested after police say she left her 18-month-old child and a puppy inside a running car while she allegedly earned money as a prostitute.

On Tuesday, Takoma Park police went to the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue after receiving a report that a baby was alone in a vehicle. Officers saw the vehicle parked with the toddler inside, along with an 8-week-old puppy.

The child and dog were left inside the vehicle for about an hour, police said.

