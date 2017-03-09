Nicki Minaj has not wrote one return bar after Remy Ma appeared to diss her into rap oblivion. But that still didn’t stop the head barbie from winning the war against Remy.

Sources say Nicki is partially responsible for getting the diss track “ShETHER” taken down off of Soundcloud.

It was rapper NAS that shut it down. Anytime a artist does a freestyle on a copyrighted beat, it gets deleted for copyright infringement.

But many believe Nas was going to let the beat stay up, until Nicki called Nas and asked him to do her a favor by ethering the song.

