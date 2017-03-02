Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma’s Second Diss Track

According to Billboard, Remy Ma took another swing at Nicki Minaj on with the new diss track “Another One,” which premiered on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 show tonight

The track comes less than a week after Ma’s scathing “ShETHER” and borrows some notes from Drake’s playbook, referencing his Meek Mill diss track “Back to Back” in style and flow.

It opens with an audio clip of Mariah Carey — with whom Minaj beefed with originally during “American Idol” — before diving in on the target.

“I guess now you know who the head bitch is/ I’m a savage/ I be killin’ dead bitches/I bet you wish that you ain’t never said shit/Now they so busy shooting videos/And I’m like nah, where the fuck is your song, I mean c’mon,” raps Remy, making reference to Minaj’s recent video shoot with Future.

Remy continues:

Further noting Minaj’s silence since “ShETHER” hit: “Waited four days, ma, where you been?/I came here in the ‘Rari playing Lil’ Kim/Don’t know what made you think that you could fuck with Rem/But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit.”

Nicki decided to give Remy an indirect response.

Read The Details On Page 2