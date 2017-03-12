Pharrell Williams Sports Chanel… Says Notorious B.I.G. Inspired His Taste for Fine Things

Famous fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld and Pharrell Williams…

Many years after his tragic death, Notorious B.I.G. is still making an impact on the entertainment industry.

According to super star producer and fashion maven Pharrell Williams, Biggie was the inspiration behind his penchant for fine jewelry and bags.

Williams is known to in particular like Chanel, although the brand is traditionally for women.

In fact, Williams has just become the first man to appear in a Chanel handbag ad, and he even walked the runway sporting the bag in Paris.

