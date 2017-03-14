Prayers: Tyler Perry’s Father’s Home Destroyed in Fire [Video]

GREENSBURG, Louisiana – A massive blaze reportedly ripped through the St. Helena Parish home of filmmaker Tyler Perry‘s father Monday night.

According to WBRZ, crews began fighting the fire at Emmitt Perry‘s Greensburg home about 8 p.m. after he “heard something popping in the attic.” He escaped unharmed.

A few different fire departments responded to the blaze. Crews are letting the fire burn itself out because there’s nothing more they can do.

The home “is a total loss.”Officials said electrical problems may have sparked the blaze.

Tyler bought Perry’s home for him.

