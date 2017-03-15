HomeIn The NewsPregnant Model Killed in Freak Train Accident While on Photo Shoot [Photos] Pregnant Model Killed in Freak Train Accident While on Photo Shoot [Photos] Latetha In The News No Comments This story is truly heartbreaking. A pregnant aspiring model was killed by a freight train after she became stuck between two railroad tracks while posing for a photo shoot. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Meet Gerber’s New Spokesbaby… 7-Month-Old Riley Shines Kissy Denise January 28, 2017 Woman Lost Her $75,000 Corrections Officer Job Because She Wanted to Moonlight as a Backpage Prostitute Kissy Denise January 15, 2017 Strangers step up when a disabled little girl’s wheelchair is stolen [VIDEO] AskKissySTAFF December 22, 2015 12-Year-Old Boy Wanted For Murder Latetha July 7, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments