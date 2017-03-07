HomeIn The NewsPregnant Woman Attacked By Gorilla at Zoo Pregnant Woman Attacked By Gorilla at Zoo Latetha In The News No Comments A woman who is six months pregnant was enjoying her trip to a local zoo in Lousiana. Minutes into her trip, she was attacked by an angry gorilla. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts 27-Year-Old Camp Counselor Arrested After Licking A 9-Year-Old Girl On The Forehead And Telling Her He Was In Love With Her During Summer Camp Latetha August 20, 2015 Mother Arrested For Allowing Her 9-Year-Old Son To Kill His Two Siblings Latetha May 20, 2015 Billionaire Offering $120 Million to Any Man Who Can Turn His Lesbian Daughter Straight AskKissySTAFF November 18, 2015 Woman and Her GF Arrested for Leaving 5-Year-Old Twins Hungry and Locked in Bedroom While They Went Clubbing in Atlanta Kissy Denise November 7, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments