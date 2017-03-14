HomeCelebritiesRapper Papoose Caught Lurking Rapper Papoose Caught Lurking Latetha Celebrities No Comments The beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma is still intense after both ladies dropped diss records. Remy Ma probably won’t like this but moments ago Remy Ma’s husband Papoose was catch lurking on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram page. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts BOW WOW GOES OFF AFTER FAMEOLOUS EXPOSES HIM FOR LYING ABOUT BUYING A HOUSE Kissy Denise August 20, 2015 Damon Dash’s Daughter Ava Begs Her Dad To Stop Being Messy Kissy Denise April 26, 2015 Steve Harvey Makes Disparaging Comment About Asian Men, Just Weeks Before Pageant… in the Philippines (Video) C.O. January 12, 2017 Keshia Knight Pulliam Accuses Her Lactation Specialist of Being Racist Because She Offered Her WIC and Didn’t Touch Her Breast Latetha February 4, 2017 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments