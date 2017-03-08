Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Remy Ma Explains Why She Now Regrets Releasing ‘Shether’ and Would Like to Work with Nicki Minaj in Future

Remy Ma Explains Why She Now Regrets Releasing ‘Shether’ and Would Like to Work with Nicki Minaj in Future

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1488997146570

That was quick.

In a  recent interview, Remy Ma explains how she now regrets writing the diss track “Shether” and would like to work with Nicki Minaj in the future.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!