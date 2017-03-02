Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Remy Ma Made Another Diss Track For Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma Made Another Diss Track For Nicki Minaj

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1488505316087

Say Ain’t So!

Remy Ma is still at it. While the world is waiting on Nicki Minaj to respond to Remy Ma’s Diss track ‘Shether‘, Remy has made another diss track for Nicki. 😮

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!