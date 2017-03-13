Rikers Island Captain Caught on Video Kissing Inmate, Resigns [Video]

When lusting over inmates is more important than your high paying job…

NEW YORK — A Department of Correction veteran captain has resigned after video surfaced showing her kissing an inmate inside what appears to be a Rikers Island jail cell.

In the exclusive cellphone video obtained by PIX11 News, sources say Capt. Shantay Dash walks by an inmate’s cell inside the RNDC complex. The two begin a conversation and suddenly Dash is seen leaning in for what appears to be a kiss.

“What the heck?” Dash yells after the kiss.

However, right after that, the two exchange a high five.

The inmate appeared to record the entire incident on a contraband cell phone that was hidden inside his cell.

