Man lets his friends convince him to break down homeowner’s bedroom door with a pick-axe. Now he’s dead.

Foley, Alabama – A young man was fatally shot last week after breaking into a home that also houses a boating business.

Sedrick D. Jemison, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his two accomplices, Adam Klifton Bond, 32, and Katlyn Renee White, 20, were later arrested and now face robbery and burglary charges.

Police say the incident unfolded around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 8. The 77-year-old man, who has rented the building for both his business and residential space for more than a decade, said he was awakened when he heard a loud crash.

