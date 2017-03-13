HomeCelebritiesSoulja Boy Calls His Mom a Crackhead in Twitter Rant Soulja Boy Calls His Mom a Crackhead in Twitter Rant Latetha Celebrities No Comments This morning Soulja Boy’s mom, Lisa Way, released a video showing that she was struggling and living in the hood. [STORY] Soulja decided to respond by calling his mom a crackhead during a Twitter rant. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Whoa! Nick Cannon Has a Baby on the Way… and It’s Not with Mariah! [Video] Kissy Denise November 17, 2016 Taraji P Henson And 50 Cent Ended Their Beef And Were Caught Flirting With Each Other At The Billboard Music Awards (Photos) Latetha May 18, 2015 Wiz Khalifa Arrested “Cops Told Him To STOP RESISTING” [video], Wiz Responds On Social Media Kissy Denise August 22, 2015 Rick Ross’ Contractor Says The Rapper Is Going Broke & Having A Hard Time Paying His Bills Tren June 26, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments