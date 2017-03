New Orleans police have arrested a suspect connected to the murder of two brothers of reality television personality Toya Wright in the 7th Ward last July.

On March, 9, Antoine Edwards, 31, was booked and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Joshua Johnson and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, court records show.

The brothers were found shot to death inside a vehicle at the corner of Pauger and North Miro streets just after midnight July 31, 2016.

