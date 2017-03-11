Sheboygan, Wisconsin – A teen girl being arrested allegedly asked her father to take pictures as police were handcuffing her so she could post them on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Josephine Garczynski, 18, and her boyfriend Curtis Britton, 27, were charged for allegedly holding a gun to a man’s head and stealing his wallet and phone a week prior.

The victim told police he had met a woman on Facebook named Josephine King who had chatted with regularly but never met.

According to a criminal complaint, he said they had arranged to meet on the night of March 5 at an intersection in Sheboygan and he got into Josephine’s car once she arrived.

