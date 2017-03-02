Every day we hear disparaging stories, and even see it in our own worlds… we are met with a barrage of murder and mayhem. But then, once in awhile, a story of how good people can be shines through and gives us hope. This is one of those stories…

Derrick Taylor, 19, could have been going to college or balling with his friends. But instead, he chose to step up and be a man. He’s been working since he was 14, and he does hope some day to study music engineering in college.

Read His Remarkable Story On Next Page