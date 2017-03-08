Trial Starts for Teen Facing Murder Charges for Shooting and Killing Man Over Dice Game

PETERSBURG, Virginia — The first day of trial for a teenager accused of killing a father during an apparent robbery in 2016 began in Petersburg Circuit Court Tuesday.

Daekwon Castelle, 18, is facing murder, robbery and multiple gun charges.

Officers responded to an emergency call at the Jefferson South of the James apartment complex in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road during the early morning hours in February 2016.

Police arrived and found 22-year-old DeShawn Shaw and his 20-year-old brother, Dontavia Shaw, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed them to Southside Regional Medical Center where DeShawn Shaw died and his brother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dontavia Shaw told CBS 6 that his brother died trying to shield him from a barrage of bullets.

The Commonwealth’s attorney told the jury during opening statements that the Shaw brothers, Castelle and a 17-year-old were playing dice and gambling before the shooting.

Prosecutors said the defendant offered to sell marijuana to the deceased, but instead pulled out a gun demanding money.

Continue Reading On Page 2