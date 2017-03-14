Trending: This Dead Man Went Out with a Bang! Two Women TWERKED on Top of His Coffin at Funeral [Video]

Ashes to Ashes, Twerk To Twerk, a man named Brayan went out with a bang!

Funerals are long and sad in most places, but in others they turn it into a real live going home celebration.. Also known as a party.

Recently, a bizarre video has gone viral on social media showcasing two women twerking over a coffin as reggaeton music blasts out during a funeral.

Mourners in the clip appear to all be on board with the seductive send-off, as one lifts a dancer’s skirt to make sure her underwear is on display while another throws a cup of ice over her.

Others can be seen slapping the girls on their backsides as they dance provocatively, and a bucket of water is thrown over the pair, in the footage which is believed to have been filmed in South America.

Moments after the first woman’s skirt is lifted, another girl dressed in tight-fitting trousers joins in and begins twerking behind her, even rubbing herself over the coffin as she is egged on by onlookers who look as if they are at a party rather than a funeral.

The coffin was on top of two motorbikes and although it is not known where the video was taken, social media users have speculated it was shot in Venezuela or Colombia.

It is believed mourners decided on the bizarre homage because the dead man was a reggaeton fan.

The video, posted on Facebook under the title “When Brayan dies,” features a dance hit by raggaeton singer Alexio.

One social media user said: “This video has got to be kept so that some intelligent species in the future (if there is going to be one) studies how mankind has come close to extinction.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

