Trey Songz Assault Case Headed to Trial as Singer Turns Down Plea Deal

Apparently singer Trey Songz, 32, is confident he has some pretty good lawyers. Songz appeared on camera from Los Angeles in a Detroit court room to decline a plea deal that would have changed his felony assault charges to misdemeanors.

Last December, there was a ruckus at Songz’ concert in Detroit when he was reportedly told to end his show before he felt it was time. One of the charges includes assaulting a police officer.

Meanwhile, the singer is getting ready to launch his dating series, “Tremaine the Playboy,” on VH1. Dude is busy these days, as he also will be seen in a new movie with China Anne McClain (“House of Payne,” “A.N.T. Farm”) called “Brother’s Blood.”

