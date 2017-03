Hip hop fans get loose! Slip N’ Slide Records is about to take it to the house again!

With both of their music careers left somewhere back in the recession years, rappers Trick Daddy and Trina are coming together to make it happen again.

In a recent interview with Mass Appeal, Trick revealed the Florida rappers’ plans when he announced that he would be putting Miami back on the rap map with his “Nann N—a” collaborator.

The two are working on a joint album!

