Walmart Security Guard Racially Profiles Black Man and Follows Him Around the Dtore… We’re Wondering If She Got Fired?

A Black man with dreads was racially profiled by a security guard at a Walmart in Canada. He commenced to pulling out his phone and streaming the encounter on Facebook Live.

No matter how many times he asked the woman to stop following him, she refused to do so. The video hasn’t quite gone viral yet. But we want to know if the woman has been fired yet.

All too often Blacks are profiled for what people think they may be doing, but often times the racially profiled person isn’t doing anything.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

