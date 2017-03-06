HomeCelebritiesWendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears Over Chris Brown [Video] Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears Over Chris Brown [Video] Latetha Celebrities No Comments Wendy Williams was having a moment today on her talk show. While discussing Chris Brown‘s latest behavior regarding his drug use and allegations that he beat his ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran, Wendy broke down in tears. View The Video On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Mendeeces Harris’ Baby Mama Just Got Real Petty With Yandy By Making a Video Slideshow of Them Together Kissy Denise December 13, 2016 Apparently Tyga Had Scott Disick Robbed Latetha May 21, 2016 Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Is Being Messy By Hating On Ciara And Trying To Get At Future On Instagram Latetha August 23, 2015 Lauryn Hill Late AGAIN… 3 Hours! Dana Hall February 1, 2017 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments